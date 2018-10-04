Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's gold mining sector breached the 28 tonnes record deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refiners by end of September and is now short of two tonnes to meet this year's 30-tonne target.

Official statistics from Fidelity Printers and Refiners, the country's sole gold buyer, indicate that small-scale miners maintained their lead in terms of gold output in the third quarter of the year, delivering a cumulative total of 19,2 tonnes in the nine-month period to September 30, 2018.

Primary producers on one hand delivered a cumulative total of 9,02 tonnes. When combined, both primary and small-scale producers delivered 28,2 tonnes of gold to Fidelity by end of third quarter. The increase in gold output has been attributed to enhanced mining capacity by Government.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in 2016 established a Gold Development Initiative Fund (GDIF) through Fidelity to support gold mining operations in the country.

The fund has since been increased to $150 million with almost $100 million already having been disbursed. In the month of August 2018 alone, 3,92 tonnes of gold were delivered by both primary and small-scale miners. Out of this total, small -scale miners contributed 3,03 tonnes with large producers trailing at 0,98 tonnes.

Overally, the eight months of the year saw deliveries of 24,74 tonnes.

Archival records show the highest gold output the country achieved was 27,1 tonnes in 1999. Last year the country only recorded 24 tonnes. Prospects are high the country will by far surpass the 30-tonne mark, as loan and equipment support towards the sector continues to pay dividends.

Fidelity Printers and the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF), an umbrella body for small-scale miners in the country, have recently intensified awareness campaigns across provinces where they are encouraging miners to sell their gold through formal channels. Fidelity has gone to the extent of allowing those will small quantities of gold to sell their mineral upon production of only an identity document.

"A combination of wider adoption of mining technology, equipment and loan support to small-scale producers has helped a lot," said ZMF first vice president, Mr Marufu Sithole.

"It is proving now that with capacity, we are able to exploit rich gold belts and are adding value to the economy. We are happy that we are now big mining players. "Government is now recognising small-scale miners as significant players and there is ease of doing business as miners have access to equipment and processing facilities."

Mr Sithole also applauded the liberalisation and decentralisation of gold processing and buying centres, which he said have gone a long way in enticing formal gold deals and reducing leakages. The gold sector remains bullish and going forward miners have pledged to produce up to 100 tonnes of the yellow metal annually if given adequate stakeholder support.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Canon camera on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Business properties

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

For sale is range rover

4 room bedroom nkulumane house for sale

For sale is toyota vits


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

19 mins ago | 55 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

1 hr ago | 2202 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

1 hr ago | 192 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

1 hr ago | 625 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

1 hr ago | 849 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

2 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 813 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bread, transport fares up

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

3 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

3 hrs ago | 219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days