Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MATABELELAND North political and traditional leadership have expressed concern over marginalisation of local people who they said are being sidelined from jobs at Government projects in the province.

Speaking during a tour of Gwayi-Shangani Dam by Minister of State for Matabeleland North Richard Moyo in Mabale on Thursday, traditional and political leaders accused some parastatals of bussing people from other provinces for jobs at the expense of locals.

The emotive issue took centre-stage as Zimbabwe National Water Authority assistant resident engineer, Brian Musarurwa, briefed the minister. Chief Dingane-Nelukoba of Mabale interjected and complained about exclusion of his subjects from jobs at the dam.

Chief Dingane-Nelukoba accused Zinwa, Zesa and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority of employing people from other provinces leaving out locals.

"Most of the people employed here are not from Binga, Hwange or Lupane who are the locals around the dam. For example, you can't bring people from Tsholotsho to work here simply because you are from that place as if there are no people around," said Chief Dingane-Nelukoba.

He said many of his subjects have approached him complaining about being sidelined from jobs.

"I can tell you there are not more than five locals employed here at Zinwa and my appeal is for you to work on this. This is the reason why our people always insult us as useless leaders because we are not giving them jobs yet they see people from other provinces being employed.

"This is not unique to Zinwa, we also have Zimparks and yesterday 20 people were employed at Mtshibini Camp (Hwange National Park) and none of them are from Hwange district.

"Let's stop politicising jobs because such things are going to affect us. I'm not happy with what is happening and I'm not going to keep quiet about this," said the Chief.

Zinwa are the project implementers for the Gwayi-Shangani Dam whose construction is underway. Zanu-PF Central Committee member for Hwange Fati Mpofu said parastatals were negating President Mnangagwa's vision for an upper middle class economy by 2030 by not employing locals.

"When the President came to Hwange he assured the community that employment creation was one of his priorities and if this doesn't happen we are stabbing him in the back.

"As parastatals and project implementers please first check locally whether there are no skilled people for whatever positions that you wanted filled," said Mpofu.

He said Hwange district and the province as a whole has skilled people and artisans who are employable in different fields.

"Some artisans have come out of Hwange Colliery Company and other organisations and it's important that you Zinwa as project engineer balance labour politics," he added.

Another senior provincial Zanu-PF member Siphiwe Mafuwa said: "Our people have been complaining about unfair employment for a long time without help.

"The problem starts at board level because we are not represented as a province. Zesa, for example, has nine different boards but the composition automatically leaves the region out. It's important to strategically place ourselves."

Mafuwa challenged locals not to clamour for jobs only but to seek to be empowered through self help projects. Minister Moyo implored government departments to include locals when employing people.

"This project should benefit locals with employment. We have received concerns from leadership and please may we improve on that.

Last week we had our Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting and every leader complained about the same issue.

"As Government we will be happy if this is quickly rectified. We are not saying don't employ people from other provinces but let's be sensitive to locals, they are also unemployed," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

For sale is range rover

Bath tubs on sale

Bulawayo airport properties

Sdc batteries for sale

Flats for sale

Looking for houses for sale and land

Cushion covers on sale

Houses to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa risks arrest

36 mins ago | 526 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

40 mins ago | 59 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

41 mins ago | 169 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

41 mins ago | 205 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

46 mins ago | 80 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

52 mins ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

55 mins ago | 508 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

1 hr ago | 237 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

1 hr ago | 233 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 492 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

1 hr ago | 97 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

1 hr ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Bread, transport fares up

1 hr ago | 530 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 625 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

1 hr ago | 206 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

2 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

No going back on 2% tax, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zanu-PF members told to stop restructuring

13 hrs ago | 2597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days