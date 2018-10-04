Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo allegedly axed another man he found talking to his ex-girlfriend before setting the man's shack on fire and kidnapping the woman and her younger sister.Nqobizitha Ndlovu who resides at Kurerwa squatter camp along Leslie Road in Douglasdale appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges.He was remanded him in custody to 19 October for plea recording at the regional court.Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said: "On September 17 this year Brighton Shumba (30) who resides in Makokoba suburb proceeded to Kurerwa squatter camp to see his girlfriend Linda Mbayiwa. Ndlovu arrived while Shumba was talking to Ms Mbayiwa outside her shack and asked what they were talking about."The court heard Ndlovu and Ms Mbayiwa once dated.Shumba allegedly slapped Ms Mbayiwa after she failed to explain why Ndlovu was asking for the reason they were talking."Ndlovu proceeded to his shack, came out armed with an axe and struck Shumba twice on the top part of his head and once on the left side," said Mr Dlodlo. Ndlovu allegedly set Ms Mbayiwa's shack on fire and thereafter allegedly kidnapped her together with her young sister.He then took them to a house in Hope Fountain, the court heard. The sisters managed to escape while Ndlovu was asleep at around 4AM. They then reported the kidnapping to the police leading to Ndlovu's arrest.