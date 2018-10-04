Chamisa claims to have a solution

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said he has the solutions to the country's deepening economic crisis that has seen the shortages of fuel emerging and prices of commodities skyrocket since last week.Addressing mourners at the burial of Casper Tsvangirai, younger brother of the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, in Buhera yesterday, Chamisa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was unable to resolve the country's economic challenges because of the curse of illegitimacy stalking his government after rigging the July 30 polls.MDC officials who attended the funeral told NewsDay that Chamisa said Mnangagwa's refusal to hand over power to him was the reason why the economy was in a tailspin."Our president (Chamisa) was clear that he has the solutions to solve the economic crisis in the country. He said Zanu PF can rig the elections, but it cannot rig the economy," MDC chairperson for Manicaland David Chimhini said."The president is happy with the support he got during elections, but we know that it was massively rigged."Chamisa reportedly skirted the issue of Mnangagwa's offer to make him an official leader of the opposition, insisting he beat his political nemesis and deserved a chance at State House."The president said he did not want to turn the funeral wake into a rally, but wanted to show support to the Tsvangirai family which was well-attended," explained Chimhini.The burial was attended by the MDC Alliance officials who included Douglas Mwonzora, youth chairperson Happymore Chidziva and national organising secretary Amos Chibaya, among others.