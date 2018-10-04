Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Former MDC legislator Norman Mpofu has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be proactive as the economic situation deepens following the imposition of taxes.

"Mnangagwa has to be proactive. Saying Zimbabwe is open for business alone is not enough.Wheels are coming off. Slogans alone can not run a country," Mpofu said.

"He has to ensure that the nation is not fed lies and propaganda. Is it true that the country has adequate supply of fuel as Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Magundya says. Is it true that basic commodities will be back on the shelves."

He said the man is just too docile for a President of a country in a crisis like Zimbabwe.

"Black market fuel dealers are abusing a Petro Trade noble scheme for prepaying for fuel . I am made to understand, by my informers, that they deposit large sums of money in the Petro Trade account to secure fuel. Then that fuel is sold in the black market under the president's nose," he said.

"If the fuel does not come as per Mangudya statement the man will be in trouble soon. Zanu PF has groomed its supporters to exploit their connectivity with the authorities to steal. Zanu {PF will sabotage itself out of power soon especially if their President remains docile as he is."

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days