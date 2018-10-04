Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO armed robbers who terrorised three student teachers in Goromonzi, robbing them of various goods including laptops, were on Friday sentenced to 18 months in prison by Marondera magistrate Tendai Muchini.

John Mangowani and Cephas Mhere (both 39) had six months of the sentence suspended on condition of good behaviour, while another six months were suspended on condition that they restituted the stolen money and gadgets.

They will, however, serve an effective six-month jail term.

According to court papers, on February 6, at around midnight Mangowani and Mhere attacked the teachers — Edgar Bhiriyati (26), Tafara Zhou (21) and Raibo Wright (21) — who are all on attachment at Chiweshe Primary School in Melfort, after they introduced themselves as police officers to gain entry.

The convicts ransacked the room and in the process, took laptops, cellphones and tracksuits.

The pair was later arrested after selling one of the cellphones to a Joseph Mukwenha, who implicated them.

Some items were recovered when police searched Mangowani's home.

The stolen goods are valued at $1 347 and property worth $270 was recovered.

Lovemore Musariyarwa represented the State.

Source - newsday
