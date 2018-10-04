Banker's son killer jailed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A ROBBER who was found in possession of a gun that killed top banker Joshua Tapambgwa's son, David during a robbery in July, was yesterday sentenced to one year imprisonment for contravening sections of the Firearm Act.Bernard Nzvere (37), of Goromonzi, who pleaded guilty to possession of the firearm without a licence, was on Friday sentenced to a one-year jail term and will serve the whole term after magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa reserved her right to suspend any sentence.Nzvere is still waiting to be tried for robbery and David's murder, a case in which he is jointly charged with Farai Chikadzi and Everisto Chirimuuta.The court heard that Nzvere led detectives to the recovery of the 9mm Taurus pistol that was hidden in his granary in Chikwaka, Goromonzi.The detectives discovered that the pistol was registered in the name of Thomas Mutizhe, who lost it during a robbery.Nzvere, Chikadzi and Chirimuuta and two other accomplices, who are still at large, on July 22 shot and killed David when they raided the Tapambgwas' home in Umwinsdale, Harare.Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.