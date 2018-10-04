Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PARLIAMENT is expected to debate several motions to tackle the economy and the high cost of living currently affecting Zimbabweans, which have seen prices of basic commodities skyrocketing.

Opposition MDC Alliance legislators have already given notice in the National Assembly that they will move the motions on the debate.

The opposition also demanded that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament to give a comprehensive ministerial statement on the cash and economic crisis in the country.

Hatfield MP Tapiwa Mashakada (MDC Alliance) last week said his motion will deal with the economic challenges which have resulted in a crippling liquidity crisis and huge unemployment levels, have left 79% of the population surviving on less than $1,25 cents per day.

"I will move a motion raising concern over government's economic mismanagement and gross abuse of resources," Mashakada said.

"The motion will further call on government to bring sanity to the liquidity crisis by scrapping bond notes and returning the multi-currency system, and to return to fiscal consolidation and pursuit of fiscal balances, solve the debt crisis and attend to the issue of ghost workers as well as accelerate reforms of State enterprises and parastatals."

The other motion from the MDC Alliance will be introduced by chief whip Prosper Mutseyami. It will touch on the issue of vendors and the absence of holistic solutions to deal with their plight, and issues of urban impoverishment.

"My motion will raise concern over total disrespect and abuse of the constitutional rights of vendors and other neglected groups eking out a living in Zimbabwe, demonstrated by the heavy handedness and violence on vendors by State authorities," Mutseyami said.

His motion will demand that government provide alternative infrastructure for vendors as well as implement a national employment policy.

Harare East MP Tendai Biti gave another notice to move a motion on implementation of sections 17, 56 and 80 of the Constitution which stipulate that there must be gender parity, and appointment of equal genders in all State institutions, as well as ensure equal access to resources.

Jasmine Toffa (MDC Alliance) also gave notice that she will introduce a motion on disability rights so that there are holistic solutions to alleviate poverty for the people living with disabilities, and ensure government provides proper infrastructure and amenities for them like access to buildings and Braille material.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Bath tubs on sale

For sale is range rover

Solar batteries on sale

Cushion covers on sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Lupane properties

Sdc batteries for sale

4 room bedroom nkulumane house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

15 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

1 hr ago | 2063 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

1 hr ago | 184 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

1 hr ago | 587 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

1 hr ago | 797 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

2 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

2 hrs ago | 760 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 794 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bread, transport fares up

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

2 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

No going back on 2% tax, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 363 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days