News / National

by Staff reporter

PARLIAMENT is expected to debate several motions to tackle the economy and the high cost of living currently affecting Zimbabweans, which have seen prices of basic commodities skyrocketing.Opposition MDC Alliance legislators have already given notice in the National Assembly that they will move the motions on the debate.The opposition also demanded that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament to give a comprehensive ministerial statement on the cash and economic crisis in the country.Hatfield MP Tapiwa Mashakada (MDC Alliance) last week said his motion will deal with the economic challenges which have resulted in a crippling liquidity crisis and huge unemployment levels, have left 79% of the population surviving on less than $1,25 cents per day."I will move a motion raising concern over government's economic mismanagement and gross abuse of resources," Mashakada said."The motion will further call on government to bring sanity to the liquidity crisis by scrapping bond notes and returning the multi-currency system, and to return to fiscal consolidation and pursuit of fiscal balances, solve the debt crisis and attend to the issue of ghost workers as well as accelerate reforms of State enterprises and parastatals."The other motion from the MDC Alliance will be introduced by chief whip Prosper Mutseyami. It will touch on the issue of vendors and the absence of holistic solutions to deal with their plight, and issues of urban impoverishment."My motion will raise concern over total disrespect and abuse of the constitutional rights of vendors and other neglected groups eking out a living in Zimbabwe, demonstrated by the heavy handedness and violence on vendors by State authorities," Mutseyami said.His motion will demand that government provide alternative infrastructure for vendors as well as implement a national employment policy.Harare East MP Tendai Biti gave another notice to move a motion on implementation of sections 17, 56 and 80 of the Constitution which stipulate that there must be gender parity, and appointment of equal genders in all State institutions, as well as ensure equal access to resources.Jasmine Toffa (MDC Alliance) also gave notice that she will introduce a motion on disability rights so that there are holistic solutions to alleviate poverty for the people living with disabilities, and ensure government provides proper infrastructure and amenities for them like access to buildings and Braille material.