Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

A MUTARE nurse aide has been sentenced to three years in jail for defrauding desperate jobseekers in the eastern border city.Juliana Tinonesana (24), who works at Casticas Syndicate as a nurse aide, appeared in court before magistrate Sekai Chiundura facing two counts of fraud.Tinonesana was sentenced to three years behind bars, with one year suspended for five years on condition that she does not commit a similar offence. She has previous convictions of similar crimes.The State said Tinonesana defrauded Mercy Makunika of $360 after promising to assist her brother to get a place as a trainee nurse at Mutare General Hospital. The money was allegedly for the procurement of uniform, aprons, modules, among other items.She also defrauded Corinder Chikadzakuwana of $250, claiming that she could facilitate a nursing place for her.