Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VOTER apathy marred the Chimanimani East Ward 13 local authority by-election, with only 20% of registered voters taking part in the poll which, was won by a Zanu PF candidate at the weekend.

Five candidates competed in the race for the ticket to represent the ward in the local municipality.

Just over 1 000 voters participated in the election where 5 011 voters were registered.

Ronnie Chimbarare from Zanu PF won the by-election after amassing 467 votes, while independent candidate Muchuura Amini got 347 votes.

Antony Chikosha from People's Rainbow Coalition got 30 votes, while Tapfumaneyi Mashandu from the National Constitutional Assembly got 37 votes.

MDC Alliance candidate fared badly in the elections after getting only 92 votes.

Ward 13 fell vacant before the July 30, harmonised elections following the death of one of the candidates.

"Zanu PF won the by-election and the turnout was low this time, there was voter apathy. We had dispatched our team for voter education last week," Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Manicaland provincial chief elections officer Moffat Masabeya told NewsDay.

"We had 5 011 registered voters and

only just over 1 000 voters took part in the elections and it's too low, the ward is big and normally 4 000 voters take part in the elections," he said.

Zanu PF's Joshua Sacco won the House of Assembly seat and the ruling party took the majority of the local authority seats in Chimanimani East constituency in the July 30 elections. The party won 19 parliamentary seats in Manicaland out of 26 seats.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Wedding dresses on sale

Canon camera on sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Farms & plots to let

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Matabeleland properties

Business properties


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

10 mins ago | 29 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

29 mins ago | 116 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

2 hrs ago | 2518 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

2 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

2 hrs ago | 977 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

2 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 848 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bread, transport fares up

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

3 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

3 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days