Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

by Stephen Jakes

Political commentator Pedzisayi Ruhanya has said the biggest shortage that Zimbabwe has is trust and confidence in the rulers, systems and institutions and how (method) they come to govern us.He said "It is a shortage and huge deficit on GOVERNANCE. Everything from shortages of fuel and other basic commodities such as cooking oil, sugar are just symptoms."The remarks come in the wake of escalating economic situation which has seen prices going after few months after the elections which saw Zanu PF retain power.