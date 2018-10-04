Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The recently announced tax regime has divided President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Cabinet right through the middle with a section of it pushing hard to have the austerity measures reversed to ease the suffering among ordinary Zimbabweans.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa yesterday said the Intermediary Money Transfer Tax of 2 cents will remain in force as it is critical in transforming the economy, which has suffered from two decades of stagnation.

The President said the tax was not designed to hurt ordinary people and companies, but to help the manufacturing sector get funds for retooling and modernisation as the economy gears to ramp up production. However, there is room for the tax to be refined going forward if suggestions are proffered, to create a win-win situation for individuals and companies on one hand, and the economy on the other.

President Mnangagwa said this while fielding questions from delegates during the Professional Women, Women Executives and Business Women's Forum (Proweb) breakfast meeting in Harare yesterday.
More to follow....


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

Matabeleland properties

Canon camera on sale

Farms & plots to let

Bulawayo stands for sale

Tv set on sale

Looking for houses for sale and land

Flats for sale

Van on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa risks arrest

43 mins ago | 706 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

47 mins ago | 74 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

48 mins ago | 245 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

48 mins ago | 293 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

53 mins ago | 104 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

59 mins ago | 399 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

1 hr ago | 266 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

1 hr ago | 245 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

1 hr ago | 609 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

1 hr ago | 536 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 533 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

1 hr ago | 103 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bread, transport fares up

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

No going back on 2% tax, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF members told to stop restructuring

13 hrs ago | 2608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days