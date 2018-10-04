Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

News / National

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has dismissed claims that vehicle importers are now required to pay for duty in foreign currency.NewZimbabwe.com reports that there are claims by some vehicle importers that some officials manning the country's points of entry were demanding foreign currency for duty payments.Zimra's executive assistant commissioner general, John Chakasikwa refuted the reports describing them as speculative."This is news to us and as far as we are concerned we are not making such demands," he said.