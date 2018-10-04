Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is not a "Messiah" or the answer to the current economic challenges since the role to fix the economy is the responsibility of all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation, Government has said.

Mr Chamisa has been of late eulogised in the private media as the one holding keys to the current problems affecting the country.

His spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda has also been all over the show, telling anyone who cares to listen that Government had failed and should engage his boss.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), who is also the Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba, said yesterday that implementation of good economic principles by all Zimbabweans was the only solution to the economic challenges facing the nation.

"I pity Chamisa because he is being vested with Messianic powers which he doesn't wield," said Mr Charamba.

"At one level, he is supposed to be conferring legitimacy to the winner of 2018 elections, now I notice he is supposed to be the panacea to spurring the economy.

"This one young politician with a mortal life being vested with all these powers - God help us. He is a mere man and an erring man like all mortals. The economy of this country will be turned around by the hands of the citizens of this nation.

"There is no magic wand, there is no Messiah, only principles of good economics and these are what are being followed by the Government. There is a very clear strategy enunciated in the Monetary Policy, buttressed by the Fiscal Policy and both expressing themselves in the context of a Transitional Plan. Those are the instruments for spurring the economy forward, not a mere individual."

Mr Charamba said opposition members should not celebrate the economic hardships because they were also citizens first before they become opposition politicians.

He said it was also unfortunate that some were still in the election mode at a time when focus should have shifted towards economic recovery.

"In any case, in the recovery of this economy, the opposition are citizens before they even oppose," said Mr Charamba.

"They are also consumers of goods and services and suppliers of goods and services in spite of the fact that they are in opposition.

"So, if they have a role to play in the economy, it is alongside many other citizens, but not because they are in opposition and its taking too long for some commentators in this economy to realise that we have long moved from the ballot to the market place where rules are different."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Stock feeds on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Cushion covers on sale

Farms & plots to let

Bulawayo stands for sale

Bulawayo airport properties

For sale is range rover

Isuzu kg 300 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa risks arrest

1 hr ago | 1352 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

1 hr ago | 533 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

1 hr ago | 183 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

1 hr ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

1 hr ago | 991 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

2 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bread, transport fares up

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

2 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

No going back on 2% tax, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF members told to stop restructuring

14 hrs ago | 2631 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days