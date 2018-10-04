Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa risks arrest

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa risks arrest if his opposition party proceeds with plans to inaugurate him as the 'People's President', a cabinet minister has warned.

"The issue of Chamisa is very sad," justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told NewZimbabwe.com in a recent interview.

"As a lawyer, he should know that as soon as the State President has been dully inaugurated, you cannot go around and claim to be the president; in fact, that is treason."

"If he (Chamisa) continues with the swear- in ceremony he will be committing an offence and will be arrested," said minister Ziyambi.

"Whoever is advising him to do that is advising him to break our own laws as a country."

Chamisa has refused to recognise his defeat by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the crunch July 30 elections.

Mnangagwa's victory was confirmed by a full bench of the Constitutional Court but Chamisa says he respects the apex court but profoundly disagrees with the decision.

Source - newzimbabwe
