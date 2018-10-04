Cop in court for assaulting civilian

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 35-YEAR-OLD Bindura Detective constable appeared before a Guruve magistrate yesterday for allegedly assaulting a Harare man in an illegal gold mining claim dispute.Detective Tafadzwa Nhoto of number 2916 Aerodrome ,Bindura pleaded not guilty to an assault charge before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro and was remanded out of custody to 24 October.Public prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi alleges that on the 7 October 2018 at around 1400hours and at Speed Humper Pannel beaters Garage, Guruve Business centre, the complaint (Wilfred Mboma aged 57) had made a follow up on his two trucks which were being attended by a panel beater at a garage when the accused approached the complainant in the company of five male adults using a Toyota Noah registration number AET 4456badge in colour.Upon arrival the team disembarked from the vehicle and rushed to the complainant who was seated observing the maintenance which was being done on his trucks.The team started insulting and accusing him of planning to grab their illegal panning site using political muscle.Mboma did not retaliate instead he stood up and went to his motor vehicle where Nhoto forcibly grabbed his collar while punching him on the right shoulder there by tearing off his vest.Nhoto was restrained from further assaulting the complainant by Mabasa Nyamuchengwa the owner of the garage.A police report was filed at Guruve police station leading to the arrest of Detective Nhoto.However, Detective Nhoto is reported to be one of the ring leaders of gun wielding artisanal miners at Kemashenjere mine in Guruve popularly known as boko haram named after a Nigerian terrorist group.