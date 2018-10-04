Goche dragged to court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Nicholas Goche to the High Court over an outstanding electricity bill amounting to $297 503.Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) and Goche entered an agreement for the supply of electricity at his several properties in the country for a fee.Efforts by ZETDC to recover the debt outside court were fruitless, resulting in them approaching the High Court.According to a chamber application filed by ZETDC lawyers Chihambakwe Mtizwa & Partners, they want the deed of settlement signed by the parties in June 2016 to be registered as an order of the court.The deed of settlement was signed at the time Goche owed ZETDC $411 503. After the deed of settlement, Goche paid up to $114 000, leaving a balance of $297 503.He was to pay $30 000 by July 2016 as the first instalment. From August 2016 to April 2018, Goche offered to pay monthly instalments of $15 900.The payments were to be made into a CBZ Bank account held by ZETDC's lawyers. Goche, however, breached the payment plan.