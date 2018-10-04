Latest News Editor's Choice


Nkosana Moyo's mother dies

by Sithabile Mafu
2 hrs ago | Views
Opposition political party, Alliance for the Peoples Agenda (APA), on Monday afternoon announced that its president Nkosana Moyo's mother passed away.

APA did not disclose the cause of death but appealed to the public to give Moyo and his family space and privacy during the duration of the funeral. The announcement reads:

We are saddened to learn of the passing on of @DrNkosana's mother. Our condolences, prayers and thoughts go out to him and the entire family. At this time, we also ask that we all give Dr Moyo and his family space and privacy during the entire duration of the funeral. May her Dear Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Dr. Nkosana Moyo, PhD (Physics), is a politician, an economist and former Zimbabwe Minister of Industry and International Trade. He is known mostly for his sudden resignation from his Ministerial post in 2001, when he left to join his family in South Africa because he disagreed strongly with Zanu-PF policies. The resignation resulted in President Robert Mugabe describing him as a "coward".

On the 29th of June 2017, Dr Moyo announced that he would be running for President of Zimbabwe in 2018 harmonised elections and that he would running under Alliance for People's Agenda (APA).

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days