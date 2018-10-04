Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF groomed economic criminals...

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Former MDC legislator Norman Mpofu has said Zanu PF groomed economic criminals are becoming a pain not only on the side of the nation but also to their creator Zanu PF.

He said these people know very well that the law is impartial in Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police knows it very well that Zanu PF supporters are to be handled with care if they commit crime. You don't just rush to arrest a Zanu PF supporter. You consult your commanders first. Thus one of the unwritten orders in the police force," he said.

"Criminals are aware of the benefits of being a Zanu PF member. It comes with immunity. So they join and shout that they are Zanu PF by wearing loud Zanu PF regalia. They drive cars with Zanu PF paraphernalia. The used to have Amai emblazoned in their cars now the cars have EDPFEE. These are our own Guptas. They are paid heavily for their troubles. They make money by criminal ways knowing they are safe from the law."

He said he understand one such Gupta bought all the fuel at Petro Trade Plumtree filling station at $7_for 5 ltrs and now selling it at $25 per 5 litres.
"This is Plumtree allocation but stolen from us by a Gupta. He has been smuggling fuel through the Plumtree border post. I am aware of another scenario. A farmer fro Mashonaland camped in Plumtree, equipped with fertiliser distribution schedule he followed trucks to villages. He has been buying this fertiliser that Presidential inputs at a song. Imagine 50kgs of fertilizer for $7 bond. This has happened at Emacingwana village," Mpofu said.

"hese Guptas were carrying a lot of cash enticing villagers with it. Talk of giving by the right hand and taking away by left. Challenge me I will tell you of another Zanu PF official who stole cattle from Macingwana but was never arrested despite the fact that the issue was investigated and taken to court then later on withdrawn. Remember stock theft has a mandatory sentence but not with Zanu PF members. Let them sabotage Mnangagwa out of power."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days