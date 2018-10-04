Shonas bash Ndebeles in brutal Gwanda gold war

News / National

At least twenty informal gold miners have been brutally injured with three others reported dead in a fierce gold mine war in Gwanda.It is reported that a group of miners from Kwekwe attacked local miners with machetes and axes after they refused them to mine at the rich Vhovha disused Mine outside Gwanda town.The sources indicated that the local Ndebele speaking miners who were overpowered by the new miners from Kwekwe were thoroughly beaten for claiming that Shona speaking people are not allowed to mine in the area."A small group of Shona speaking miners came to the mine a week ago and were turned away by local miners claiming that they could not mine because they are Shona," said the sources."The group went away only to return with reinforcements over the weekend with over thirty heavily armed colleagues from Kwekwe who thoroughly assaulted and killed some of the local people," added the sources.The terror group is reported to have moved into Gwanda town where they harassed and attacked local people at drinking outlets before eventually disappearing from the town.Reports are that a group of police officers on patrol at Pakamani high-density suburb business centre were sent fleeing from the area by the brutal thugs when the police tried to intervene in their unruly behaviour.A Police officer in Gwanda confirmed the incident but would not give further details indicating that investigations are still ongoing.The injured persons are all admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.