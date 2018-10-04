Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Shonas bash Ndebeles in brutal Gwanda gold war

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
At least twenty informal gold miners have been brutally injured with three others reported dead in a fierce gold mine war in Gwanda.

It is reported that a group of miners from Kwekwe attacked local miners with machetes and axes after they refused them to mine at the rich Vhovha disused Mine outside Gwanda town.

The sources indicated that the local Ndebele speaking miners who were overpowered by the new miners from Kwekwe were thoroughly beaten for claiming that Shona speaking people are not allowed to mine in the area.

"A small group of Shona speaking miners came to the mine a week ago and were turned away by local miners claiming that they could not mine because they are Shona," said the sources.

"The group went away only to return with reinforcements over the weekend with over thirty heavily armed colleagues from Kwekwe who thoroughly assaulted and killed some of the local people," added the sources.

The terror group is reported to have moved into Gwanda town where they harassed and attacked local people at drinking outlets before eventually disappearing from the town.

Reports are that a group of police officers on patrol at Pakamani high-density suburb business centre were sent fleeing from the area by the brutal thugs when the police tried to intervene in their unruly behaviour.

A Police officer in Gwanda confirmed the incident but would not give further details indicating that investigations are still ongoing.

The injured persons are all admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Shona, #Ndebele, #Gold, #War

Comments

Bath tubs on sale

Matabeleland properties

Canon camera on sale

Cushion covers on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

Land to buy along airport road

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

25 mins ago | 280 Views

Zanu PF groomed economic criminals...

28 mins ago | 89 Views

British Airways no longer accepting RTGS payments, only accepting credit cards

58 mins ago | 386 Views

Express Links International announced as headline sponsor for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Nkosana Moyo's mother dies

2 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa is illegitimate, he must step down!

2 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Goche dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zimbabwe's economic challenges'

2 hrs ago | 968 Views

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

4 hrs ago | 5877 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

4 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

4 hrs ago | 2399 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

4 hrs ago | 2855 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

5 hrs ago | 997 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

5 hrs ago | 871 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

5 hrs ago | 881 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

5 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 1334 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

5 hrs ago | 925 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

5 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bread, transport fares up

5 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

5 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

5 hrs ago | 571 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

5 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

5 hrs ago | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days