Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Nhlanhla Nene 'fired' as SA finance minister

by TimesLive
2 hrs ago | Views
Nhlanhla Nene has resigned as finance minister, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

Tito Mboweni, a former Reserve Bank governor, will replace him as finance minister.

The announcement came after South Africans and political parties rejected Nene's apology for previously undisclosed meetings with the Guptas at Saxonwold and at their business premises in Midrand from 2010 to 2014, when he served as deputy minister and then minister of finance, respectively.

This revelation at the state capture inquiry raised serious questions about Nene's credibility, particularly whether the Guptas had any role in his previous Cabinet deployments and whether he at any stage had acted under their instruction.

The Sunday Times reported that when Nene was reappointed to the Cabinet in February this year, he did not disclose to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he had had seven meetings with the Guptas during his previous Cabinet stint.

Nene had been expected to deliver the mid-term budget policy statement in parliament on October 24. This will be crucial in detailing Ramaphosa's stimulus plan for the economy, as well as the government's bailout plans for a number of struggling state-owned enterprises.

It also emerged on Tuesday morning that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had agreed to investigate Nene for a possible breach of the Executive Ethics Act.

The alleged breach relates to allegations surrounding a Public Investment Corporation investment in S&S Refinarias‚ reportedly including a $1.7-million "referral fee"‚ which may have benefited the minister's son‚ Siyabonga Nene.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TimesLive

Comments

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

4 room bedroom nkulumane house for sale

Woollen bags on sale

Looking for houses for sale and land

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Isuzu kg 300 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madzibaba boasts of having cash

3 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Robbers target money changers

3 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mthuli Ncube opens his mouth, foreign currency rates soar

3 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Tax protests loom

3 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Nkosana Moyo dismisses Mthuli tax reforms

3 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mthuli Ncube splits Mnangagwa's Cabinet

3 hrs ago | 3415 Views

ARTUZ endorses ZCTU 11 October demonstration

4 hrs ago | 877 Views

'ED has done nothing wrong' argues Mahiya - he rigged the elections and not for first time but will be last time

4 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Chamisa: A dictator in the making

4 hrs ago | 1308 Views

PHOTO: Price hikes - an update by concerned citizen

5 hrs ago | 3215 Views

Chamisa's supporters stuck in Wonderland

6 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Nkosana Moyo offers free advice to Mnangagwa and Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 7368 Views

Shonas bash Ndebeles in brutal Gwanda gold war

6 hrs ago | 2923 Views

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

7 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Zanu PF groomed economic criminals...

7 hrs ago | 1403 Views

British Airways no longer accepting RTGS payments, only accepting credit cards

7 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Express Links International announced as headline sponsor for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Nkosana Moyo's mother dies

8 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Mnangagwa is illegitimate, he must step down!

8 hrs ago | 4233 Views

Goche dragged to court

8 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zimbabwe's economic challenges'

8 hrs ago | 3053 Views

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

9 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

9 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

10 hrs ago | 9130 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

10 hrs ago | 767 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

10 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

10 hrs ago | 3585 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

10 hrs ago | 1063 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

10 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

10 hrs ago | 4092 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

11 hrs ago | 843 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

11 hrs ago | 877 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

11 hrs ago | 439 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

11 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

11 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

11 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

11 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

11 hrs ago | 769 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

11 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

11 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

11 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

11 hrs ago | 888 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1723 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

11 hrs ago | 338 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

11 hrs ago | 423 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

11 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

11 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

11 hrs ago | 1164 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days