News / National

Zanu-PF tells 'government' to revoke prices

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has called on the government to consider revoking statutory instrument (SI) 64 of 2016 in light of the current rise in the cost of living triggered by the unjustified escalation in the prices of essential goods and commodities.

In a statement, the Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the government should immediately enforce the law to eliminate all forms of informal money market activities.

The ruling party has also directed the government to ensure that prices of goods and services be reverted to those ruling at the time prior to the pronouncement of the fiscal and monetary policy measures.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo called on the productive, financial, wholesale, retail and service sectors to strictly adhere to the principles of good corporate governance and ensure that goods and services are delivered to the people without artificial constraints.

He said following the assurances by the relevant authorities on the sufficiency of fuel and other goods and essential commodities, Zanu-PF has called on  members of the public to desist from panic buying and hoarding activities.

The ruling party has also called on all fuel suppliers not to withhold the supply of the precious product and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to stop the commodity from being off-loaded onto the black market.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo added that the party has observed signs of negative forces bent on derailing the government's set economic trajectory of Zimbabwe being a middle income economy by 2030.

Source - zbc
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Prices, #Revoke

