No economic reforms without political reforms

There is no way our government can claim to be doing economic reforms whilst on the political things remain the same. This simply means they can bring one technocrat after another but changes will be short term. The country needs long-term solutions to survive this harsh economic environment.Zimbabwe, s political arena is a restricted democracy.T his means more people are not willing to participate in politics, among those not willing to participate are business persons of integrity who could turn around our economy. An interesting observation is how some business people have refused to be associated with a political party in Zimbabwe rather choosing to be apolitical. Why is this so one may ask? The Constitution says one can associate with a party of his or her own choice, yes on paper, but in reality, one is victimized for choosing the wrong party.This restricted democracy impacts on the government through widespread corruption, no transparency, criminals hiding behind a ruling party and so on. In the end, genuine foreign investors will frown upon such people to engage them. In comes fly by night business persons with no meaningful investment as they come and employ a fewer Zimbabweans while looting minerals under the eye of those politicians who protect them.Political reforms which mean a wholesome change in the way the government does its business is what is needed. People need to participate in politics fully without fear, not this cosmetic flimsy democracy. So, in a way noise will be made by those in power but in the end, nothing is changed on the economic front.A good case study is looking at the Chinese Communist Party when the current President addressed his first Congress as the Party chairman. President Xi Ping started on the political reforms within his party then embarked on economic reforms.ls it any wonder China is now one of the economic giants? The Chinese President came hard on corrupt CCP members in government and a lot were given lengthy jail terms. Those who had used the Party for personal enrichment were brought to book. Zanu-PF sees the Chinese Communist Party as their role models yet they will not copy everything. This is why people like Killer Zivhu, Energy Mutodi, Obesity Mpofu and others who should be answering in courts will always find Zanu-PF as a sanctuary from the long arm of the law. Gender Commission is looking at sexual allegations at immigration then at same time Clemence Masango, former Principal Director, is given a more senior post as the Registrar General.As such until Munangagwa gets hard on such people he will continue singing "We are open for business" yet no genuine business persons will come. Why he brings them closer is cause for concern. Put in a simple way political reforms and economic reforms go hand in hand. The two can not be divorced from each other.