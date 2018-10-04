Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

RioZim plans legal action against RBZ

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Diversified resources group RioZim Limited, is planning legal action against the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) over failure to meet its obligation to avail foreign currency saying this is choking its business.

RioZim said due to lack of access to foreign currency for its operations, business was becoming unsustainable and crippling its growth strategies.

The group said, while the central bank's policy from April 2016 to September 2018 was that gold producers were entitled to access 50 percent of their receipts in foreign exchange automatically in their nostro account and the balance by application, the company has not received even the first 50 percent.

Add to that, the RBZ also reduced the 50 percent foreign exchange entitlement to 30 percent effective October 01, 2018, worsening the situation for the resources group.

Resultantly, RioZim engaged the central bank and said was considering instituting legal action.

"The company has engaged the central bank on numerous occasions over the issue and minimal progress has been made in improving the situation," said RioZim in a notice to shareholders.

"Therefore in addition to the other measures that the company is considering to address the situation, the company has proceeded to formally serve the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe with its notice advising it of its intention to file legal proceedings against the RBZ for a claim demanding that the central bank complies with its directives and policies, and also, for compensation for any losses that the company has suffered as a result of the central bank's non-compliance with its directives from 2016 to date," said the group.

According to RioZim, the company has only been allocated an average circa of 15 percent of the foreign currency that it has generated.

Gold producers are required by law to deliver their produce to Fidelity Printers and Refiners who in turn, credit them through the local RTGS system notwithstanding the fact that they have a contractual obligation to pay in foreign currency.

"The impact of this on the company's operations has been that the company is unable to pay its external suppliers and consequently, the company's costs have escalated as the price of locally available consumables and spares has increased exponentially when compared to the prices quoted by external suppliers for the same products," said RioZim.

The foreign currency shortages are also having a knock-on effect on the firm's capex projects. For instance, the company needs to establish a Biological Oxidation Plant at Cam & Motor Mine which is required to treat refractory ore as the near-surface oxidised ore was already depleted at the end of last year.

Said RioZim: "Unless the company is allowed to access adequate foreign currency to fund this project, it will not be able to build this plant thereby adversely affecting the viability of the mine."

RioZim's half year gold production rose 20 percent to 1 050 kilogrammes from 873 kilogrammes in the same period last year as production at its three mines was ahead of comparable prior year period.

Gold sales volumes increased 18 percent to 1 007kg from 852kg achieved in the same period last year. However, management is concerned the foreign currency shortages will affect its ability to meet production targets as well as shrink its earnings.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #RioZim, #RBZ, #Forex

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Term limit for permanent secretaries

27 mins ago | 80 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

28 mins ago | 76 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

29 mins ago | 91 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

45 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

55 mins ago | 240 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

1 hr ago | 637 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

1 hr ago | 877 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

1 hr ago | 592 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

1 hr ago | 1735 Views

ZCTU demo banned

1 hr ago | 468 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

1 hr ago | 974 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

1 hr ago | 111 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

NetOne board dissolved

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Caf to use VAR

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe gounds to a halt as shops, pharmacies close doors

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mine Entra exhibition kicks off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe economy is self-dollarising, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 697 Views

Police arrest 46 forex dealers

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Panic buying will die a natural death

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Kasukuwere to stand trial on October 29

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Ex-Zinara boss jailed for graft

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Government warns on price hikes

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Performance-based contracts for perm secs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Biti shedding buckets of crocodile tears over -suffering povo' - unwelcome distraction

10 hrs ago | 2041 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days