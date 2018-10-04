Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere to stand trial on October 29

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is facing four counts of abuse of office, will stand trial on October 29.

The trial will run from October 29 to November 2. Kasukuwere is now being represented by Mr Charles Chinyama after Mr Jonathan Samukange renounced agency citing conflict of interest. He successfully applied to have his reporting conditions altered from reporting twice a day to once a week.

Kasukuwere appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba.

Source - chronicle

Comments

