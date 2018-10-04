Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police arrest 46 forex dealers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo yesterday arrested 46 illegal money changers in the Central Business District in an operation aimed at ridding the city of illegal foreign currency dealers.

Law enforcement agents were out in full force days after Chief Justice Luke Malaba bemoaned illegal activities around Tredgold Building which houses the Bulawayo Magistrates Courts where most illegal forex dealers operate from.

Illegal vendors and pirate taxis add onto the lawlessness.

The environs of the courts, popularly known as the 'World Bank', usually characterised by a buzz of activity, were next to deserted as police barricaded Leopold Takawira Avenue between Herbert Chitepo and Fort streets with cones, blocking cars from parking and osiphatheleni from setting up shop.

The operation code named "Flush out illegal foreign currency dealers" which began on Monday, gained momentum yesterday as suspected foreign currency dealers were arrested.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said the operation was aimed at bringing sanity on the city's streets and easing congestion at the area around the courts.

"We yesterday launched an operation code named 'Flush out illegal foreign currency dealers.' The arrest of osiphatheleni will be an ongoing operation until there is sanity. We want to sustain our maintenance of law and order and sanity in the city," said Chief Inspector Simango.

She said they expect more illegal forex dealers to be arrested as the operation continues. The police spokesperson said police were working jointly with the Bulawayo City Council in the operation.


Source - chronicle
More on: #Forex, #Arrest, #Police

