Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe economy is self-dollarising, says Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has said developments in the currency market in Zimbabwe are an indicator that the economy is "self dollarising" in response to prevailing market forces.

Zimbabwe has recently experienced a sharp increase in prices of mainly consumer commodities, which has spiked inflation, on the back of spiralling parallel market exchange rates between the US dollar and bond notes or electronic/mobile money.

The reactions grew wild since last week when Government announced fiscal stabilisation measures including the introduction of a new 2c tax on electronic transactions, and separation of foreign currency accounts and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) accounts.

Responding to questions on the issue during a dialogue at Chatham House in London on Monday where he outlined reforms to transform the economy, Prof Ncube said Government would not argue against market forces, as he admitted that the bloated RTGS balances were being devalued on the parallel market despite being officially rated at par with the US$ value.

"On the currency front, I think the market is doing all the work for me, I don't have to announce it's very clear that the economy is in essence self-dollarising," said Prof Ncube.

"If you look at the RTGS exchange rate and bond note exchange rate, the market has said these are not at par and I am not about to argue with the market. RTGS balances are sitting at about $6 billion, the value is going down.

"The market is doing all the valuations for us, and of course, at some point we will have to see how to handle that. Inflation is high now because foreign currency is available on the parallel market. It's clear that at some point bond notes will have to be demonetised."

Although Zimbabwe adopted the multi-currency system at the height of inflation in 2009, illicit financial deals such as externalisation and money laundering, steep Government expenditure, among others, eroded the gains and led to cash shortages, culminating in introduction of bond notes in 2016.

Given the reality of the parallel market rates, which the Minister said were dis-intermediated from the banking sector, President Mnangagwa's Government, as part of its economic reforms, would "eventually demonitise" bond notes to narrow options under the multi-currency regime so as to reduce on-going arbitrage.

Prof Ncube however, could not give timelines to the demonitisation process but said such steps require tough interventions and building of adequate reserves. He assured potential investors and the diaspora community that the foreign currency accounts deposits were safe and would not be raised as they are protected by law.

Prof Ncube urged the diaspora to open accounts and make deposits at home to support the economy. As Zimbabwe goes through the transition phase, the Minister said Zimbabwe should embrace painful but necessary measures that will fix the economy in the long term. He reiterated that the re-introduction of a local currency would be done in the near future upon fulfilment of certain fundamentals.

"If we want to introduce the 'Zim-dollar', you need six months import cover, the monetary policy has to be in place. So, you can see the dilemma," said Prof Ncube.

Earlier in his presentation, the Minister said Government would forge ahead with its international re-engagement programme and strategies aimed at clearing foreign debt, which has a negative effect on the economy. He also spoke about investment opportunities in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, tourism and infrastructure.

Prof Ncube had an opportunity to explain the ongoing economic reforms and austerity measures being implemented under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, which was announced last Friday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Term limit for permanent secretaries

19 mins ago | 37 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

20 mins ago | 34 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

21 mins ago | 46 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

37 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

47 mins ago | 149 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

1 hr ago | 540 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

1 hr ago | 756 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

1 hr ago | 535 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

1 hr ago | 1576 Views

ZCTU demo banned

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

1 hr ago | 924 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

1 hr ago | 104 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

1 hr ago | 77 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 137 Views

NetOne board dissolved

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Caf to use VAR

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe gounds to a halt as shops, pharmacies close doors

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mine Entra exhibition kicks off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Police arrest 46 forex dealers

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Panic buying will die a natural death

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Kasukuwere to stand trial on October 29

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Zinara boss jailed for graft

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Government warns on price hikes

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Performance-based contracts for perm secs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

RioZim plans legal action against RBZ

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Biti shedding buckets of crocodile tears over -suffering povo' - unwelcome distraction

10 hrs ago | 2033 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days