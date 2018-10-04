Mine Entra exhibition kicks off

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE 23rd edition of Zimbabwe's premier, mining, engineering and transport showcase (Mine Entra) kicks off in Bulawayo today, under the theme, "Mineral Beneficiation: Catalyst for Economic Growth."By end of day yesterday, a majority of exhibitors, mainly those from outside Bulawayo and Zimbabwe, were onsite putting final touches to their stands at the venue, the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.More than 220 exhibitors have confirmed their participation in this year's show, occupying almost 7,350 square metres of exhibition space, ZITF Company head of marketing and public relations, Ms Stella Nkomo, said in an update. The figure represents 94 percent of the space made available for sale.Of these direct exhibitors, 11 are foreign exhibitors coming from the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Africa and Zambia.In terms of local participation, Ms Nkomo said 65 percent of the confirmed exhibitors were coming from Harare while 30 percent will come from Bulawayo and the remainder from other cities.Judging from the type of equipment and products being offloaded and displayed, the exhibition promises to be of high quality, she said."The focus of the show will be on maximising on-site connections with a view to harnessing the latent opportunities at every mining value chain touch-point," said Ms Nkomo."As organisers, our expectation is that this year's show will be characterised by three days of sharing strategic sector insight, high-level engagement and on-site deal-flow. To this end, the Mine Entra event diary will feature a number of new developments that seek to increase deal-flow and add further impetus to the national drive to make mining a catalyst for inclusive economic growth."The Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, will officially open the event tomorrow and present awards to the winning displays during the official opening cocktail. Today's highlights include the Women in Mining Conference in the morning and the Young Miners Professionals Forum later in the day.Tomorrow there will be the Mine Entra 2018 Conference featuring the inter-ministerial roundtable, an event that will focus on a vision to reset Zimbabwe's mining sector ideals. Other networking platforms to take place during the show include the Zimbabwe Miners' Federation Conference on Friday, which will be targeting small scale miners and engaging policy makers, suppliers and service providers to discuss specific challenges and opportunities within the sector."This year's conference will focus on enhancing the ease of doing business for the sector," said Ms Nkomo."Approximately 30 percent of the participating exhibitors will be local manufacturers of mining spares and mineral processing equipment."The exhibition will take place in Halls 4, 5, part of Hall 3 and the surrounding external sites.