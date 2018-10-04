Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is set to establish a new suburb in Bulawayo with more than 2 000 housing stands and will build civil servants' houses in Lupane, Matabeleland North.

Delays in construction of civil servants houses in Matabeleland North have stalled the relocation of Government workers to the provincial capital in Lupane. Developing of housing stands is part of Government's plan to address housing backlogs affecting most urban dwellers.

This is contained in the recently launched Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) policy document which Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube launched last Friday.

The document states that the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, Urban Development Corporation (UDCORP) and National Social Security Authority (Nssa) will finance the construction of housing projects.

The TSP report reveals that IDBZ will be responsible for developing Empumalanga West with 2 135 residential stands in Bulawayo. It will also develop 1 000 high density stands in Gwanda and a medium density suburb in Chiredzi with over 1 800 housing stands.

In Harare it will develop 370 low density residential stands in Mt Pleasant while developing 1 560 low, medium and high density residential stands in Kariba.

"Provision of housing stands and the requisite social amenities will be prioritised to address the housing backlog. All outstanding institutional accommodation projects that had stalled due to the economic challenges of the past decade will also be completed," reads the report.

"Through the Infrastructure Development Bank, UDCORP and NSSA, Government will mobilise funding from the market towards the servicing of stands and construction of houses countrywide."

The report stated that UDCORP will also develop 50 residential stands in Bulawayo covering 2 000 square metres each and will be responsible for constructing four storey building in areas such as Glenview.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2030 vision of making Zimbabwe a middle income country is hinged on providing adequate infrastructure to improve people's lives.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said the Government cannot achieve a middle income economy status with its citizens living in squalid conditions. The TSP policy document shows that Government intends to complete some of its neglected projects including Lupane Government Complex, Gwanda and Marondera Courts among others at a cost of $24,4 million.

Other projects to be worked on include: "Institutional housing — Lupane Civil Servants houses, Zimbabwe Prisons staff houses, Dzivarasekwa houses, Immigration and Zimra staff houses as well as staff houses for Mahusekwa, Mpilo and Tsholotsho hospitals, at a cost of 12.2 million".

It is stated in the report that Government will also construct Lupane Provincial Hospital while upgrading four central hospitals in the country.


Source - chronicle
