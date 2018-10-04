Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Agriculture minister, Dennis Norman, flew into the country from his retirement base in England to launch his autobiography - The Odd Man In: Mugabe's White Hand Man - which traces his life in the tumultuous Zimbabwean politics since the colonial era.

Former Agriculture minister Dennis NormanSpeaking during the launch at Delta Gallery last Saturday, Weaver Press director Murray McCartney, said the book demonstrates Norman's life in public service and his relationship with former President Robert Mugabe and other political leaders.

"Aside from being a testament to a committed life in public service, it offers many fascinating insights into his relationships with Mugabe and other national leaders," he said.

Murray said the book was an addition to the growing list of political biographies that Weaver Press has published in recent years, including those of former Education minister Fay Chung, war veteran Wilfred Mhanda, the late former minister Cephas Msipa and former Rhodesian premier Garfield Todd.

Former Lands, Resettlement and Rural Development secretary and National Economic Consultative Forum chairperson, Robbie Mupawose, praised Norman for his contribution to the country's agriculture.

Former Finance minister and Mavambo leader, Simba Makoni, praised the book as "an important addition to the as yet small collection of unbiased records of the new Zimbabwe in its formative years".

Norman was the Commercial Farmers' Union president when Mugabe came to power in 1980, and he subsequently spent 12 years as a minister, first in agriculture and then Minister of Transport and Minister of Energy between 1990 and 1997. The book is available at Weaver Press at $25.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mugabe, #Minister, #White

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Term limit for permanent secretaries

24 mins ago | 65 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

26 mins ago | 60 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

26 mins ago | 72 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

42 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

52 mins ago | 208 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

1 hr ago | 607 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

1 hr ago | 834 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

1 hr ago | 574 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

1 hr ago | 1694 Views

ZCTU demo banned

1 hr ago | 459 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

1 hr ago | 960 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

1 hr ago | 110 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

NetOne board dissolved

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Caf to use VAR

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe gounds to a halt as shops, pharmacies close doors

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mine Entra exhibition kicks off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe economy is self-dollarising, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Police arrest 46 forex dealers

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Panic buying will die a natural death

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Kasukuwere to stand trial on October 29

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Ex-Zinara boss jailed for graft

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Government warns on price hikes

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Performance-based contracts for perm secs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

RioZim plans legal action against RBZ

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Biti shedding buckets of crocodile tears over -suffering povo' - unwelcome distraction

10 hrs ago | 2035 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days