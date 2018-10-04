Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe on Monday slapped a 46-year-old Marange man with a one-year jail term for marrying off his 14-year-old daughter.Mahwe suspended four months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.The convict's sister-in-law, with whom he connived to commit the crime, was also sentenced to one year imprisonment and had four months suspended.Both convicts will serve effective eight months in jail.According to prosecutor Matthew Chimutunga, the two convicts married off the girl to one David Musambaditi from Vumba.The girl refused, but was persuaded by the two to marry the Vumba man and stay at his homestead.The matter came to light when the complainant's mother met the two in Mutare.The complainant narrated to her mother what had transpired, resulting in the matter being reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the two.