Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 29-YEAR-OLD Domboshava woman is lucky to be alive after four armed robbers attacked her before getting off with her belongings, including $2 000 bond notes and a chicken.

Police in Chinamhora have since launched a manhunt for the four suspects who allegedly pounced on Angeline Sekerani, a money changer at Roadport long-distance bus terminus in Harare before getting away with her cash and other valuables.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and advised people not to carry large sums of money with them.

"We have since launched a manhunt for the four suspects who allegedly pounced on a Domboshava woman and took her money among other valuables. We urge people not to move around with large sums of money to avoid such incidences," he said.

According to the police, on October 5, Sekerani boarded a commuter omnibus from Harare to her home in Gukwe village, Domboshava.

It is reported that on disembarking at around 8pm, a white twin-cab pulled over behind her and two of the four men approached her.

It is reported that Sekerani was assaulted with fists before one of the men produced a knife and threatened to stab her if she didn't comply with their demands.

The suspects then demanded money from her and snatched her handbag containing $2 000 bond notes, R600, chicken and an Itel mobile phone.

After the robbery, the suspects sped off in their getaway vehicle towards Harare.

Source - newsday

Comments

