Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER MDC-T Mzilikazi senator Matson Hlalo has rejoined the MDC Alliance, two years after he was expelled for defying the party.

Hlalo joined Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) after he was fired by the late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, for challenging the election of Gift Banda as Bulawayo provincial chairperson.

PDP joined hands with the MDC Alliance for the July 30 elections before the two parties merged, with Biti now the party's national vice-chairperson.

MDC Alliance chairperson Tabitha Khumalo confirmed the development.

"Hlalo is now with us. We are very glad to have him back into the party as we have worked with him very well before," she said.

Hlalo refused to comment yesterday when the Southern Eye contacted him, saying he was "very busy".

A provincial executive member, who refused to be named, said: "Hlalo is now a member of the MDC Alliance. He was recently welcomed at the party's Bulawayo offices by Alliance supporters.

"There were wild celebrations and joy when he was introduced at the meeting, because most of the party supporters worked with him very well before he was hounded out of the party at the instigation of (former MDC-T vice president), Thokozani Khupe."

Hlalo has previously ruled out re-joining the MDC, accusing the party of harbouring corrupt elements, particularly at the Bulawayo City Council, where the party holds a majority.

Source - newsday
Comments

