Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

A GWERU man was last week sentenced to 15 years in jail by a Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese, for killing a fellow imbiber during a beer binge.Emmanuel Bhumure (38) of Hertfordshire, Gweru fatally stabbed Brigadiah Mahachi with a knife after a misunderstanding.Justice Makonese, sitting at the Gweru Circuit Court, convicted Bhumure of murder with constructive intent before sentencing him to 15 years.On September 5, 2017 around 10pm, Bhumure and Mahachi were drinking beer at Red Tuckshop along the Harare-Gweru Highway when the two had a misunderstanding.Bhumure pulled out a knife and stabbed Mahachi once on the chest and ran away. Mahachi was rushed to Gweru General Hospital where he died the following day. Bhumure was later arrested in Harare.In mitigation, counsel for defence, Lenon Mapfumo, said Bhumure had been in jail since September 13 last year, and urged that the sentence should not be retributive, adding that he was a father of four and was of ill-health.However, Makonese in passing sentence noted that drinking places were becoming synonymous with violence."The sentence to be imposed must be just, hence 15 years would retain the confidence of the public in the justice system," Makonese said.