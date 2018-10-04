Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CASES of diarrhoea in Bulawayo spiked in August to 286 cases from 123 the previous month, a council report shows.

The country's second largest city has largely been unscathed by the cholera outbreak that killed 49 and infected over 10 000 countrywide as well as from the typhoid that affected mainly Gweru.

But a Bulawayo City Council (BCC) health, housing and education committee report shows that the city was struggling to contain diarrhoeal cases despite the enforcement of environmental and health by-laws.

"Diarrhoeal cases (286) were the highest in the month of August 2018, followed by a total of 21 dog bite cases," the council report read.

"Rotavirus and Escherichia coli are the two most common aetiological agents of moderate severe diarrhoea in developing countries such as Zimbabwe."

Rotavirus is the most common cause of diarrhoeal diseases among infants and young children in the country.

A rotavirus infection usually starts within two days of exposure to the virus. Initial symptoms are fever and vomiting.

Escherichia coli refers to a wide range of bacteria that can cause various diseases, including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and diarrhoea.

The council report showed that the cases were even higher in June, with 416 cases recorded. The council said it had improved provision of safe drinking water, sanitation as well as health and hygiene education.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Term limit for permanent secretaries

23 mins ago | 61 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

25 mins ago | 55 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

25 mins ago | 66 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

42 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

51 mins ago | 197 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

1 hr ago | 597 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

1 hr ago | 822 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

1 hr ago | 472 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

1 hr ago | 565 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

1 hr ago | 1679 Views

ZCTU demo banned

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

1 hr ago | 956 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

1 hr ago | 109 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

1 hr ago | 79 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

NetOne board dissolved

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Caf to use VAR

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe gounds to a halt as shops, pharmacies close doors

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mine Entra exhibition kicks off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe economy is self-dollarising, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Police arrest 46 forex dealers

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Panic buying will die a natural death

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Kasukuwere to stand trial on October 29

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Ex-Zinara boss jailed for graft

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Government warns on price hikes

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Performance-based contracts for perm secs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

RioZim plans legal action against RBZ

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Biti shedding buckets of crocodile tears over -suffering povo' - unwelcome distraction

10 hrs ago | 2035 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days