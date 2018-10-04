2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Guruve cops were yesterday dragged before a local magistrate after they were implicated in stealing 12 cattle valued at $4 200 from neighbouring Mozambique last month.Evans Chekai (30) and Carlos Musarurwa (28), all from Mahuhwe Police Station, together with their co-accused Shakeman Kachepa (30), pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded to October 24.The State, led by Albert Mazhindu, alleges that on September 3, 2018 in Magobo village under Chief Chimombe, in Mozambique, Nometa Evaristo Maunza (30) was advised by his neighbour John Shamhu that his 12 bovines had been driven away by Kachepa towards Zimbabwe.Shamhu and Maunza tracked the cattle the following day and spent two days at Mahuhwe boom gate looking for the cattle with the assistance of the police.On the night of September 7, the complainant received a tip-off that there were cattle being herded by Kachepa in Muchenje village under Chief Chitsungo, in Mbire.Maunza proceeded to Muchenje village, where he positively identified 11 of his 12 stolen cattle being herded by Kachepa.Kachepa was arrested and on being interrogated by the police, he implicated the two cops.In his defence, Kachepa produced EcoCash and text messages from the cops and Musarurwa was arrested while Chekai fled with his suspected girlfriend Locardia Karavhina (27), who was also implicated and is still at large.Chekai's luck ran out last weekend when he had a misunderstanding with his wife, who reported him to the police in Seke and was brought to Guruve Magistrates' Court to answer to the stocktheft charges.Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Bindura police constable appeared before a Guruve magistrate yesterday for allegedly assaulting a Harare man in an illegal gold mining claim dispute.Detective Tafadzwa Nhoto of number 2916 Aerodrome, Bindura, pleaded not guilty to the assault charge before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro and was remanded out of custody to October 24.Public prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi alleges that on October 7 at Guruve business centre, the accused approached the complainant, Wilfred Mboma, in the company of five male adults in a Toyota Noah vehicle.The suspects started accusing Mboma of planning to grab their illegal panning site using his political connections.Mboma did not respond and went to his motor vehicle, as Nhoto followed behind and punched him on the right shoulder, thereby tearing off his vest.Nhoto was restrained from further assaulting the complainant by Mabasa Nyamuchengwa, the owner of the garage.A police report was filed at Guruve Police Station, leading to Nhoto's arrest.