Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
National Patriotic Front's sole legislator, Masango Matambanadzo, who represents Kwekwe Central in the National Assembly, has called on Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema to address the issue of machete attacks, which is claiming several lives in the gold mining town every week.

Matambanadzo told the National Assembly last week that sometimes, three people die in a single day due to machete attacks in Kwekwe's informal mines.

"People are fighting in Kwekwe using machetes and it is now common since it is a gold mining town," Matambanadzo said.

"In my constituency, at least three to five people are murdered every day, and I would like the Home Affairs minister to explain government policy to ensure that this issue is brought to an end."

He said there were terror gangs in the mines, with some of the fights spilling into Kwekwe urban.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda said in order for the issue to be responded to effectively, there was need for the MP to give specific incidences and specify whether the issues were reported to the police with no action being taken.

Mudenda asked Matambanadzo to put his questions in writing to enable Mathema to respond to them this week.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Matambanadzo, #Machete,

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Term limit for permanent secretaries

31 mins ago | 120 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

32 mins ago | 102 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

33 mins ago | 130 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

49 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

59 mins ago | 291 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

1 hr ago | 681 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

1 hr ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

1 hr ago | 507 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

1 hr ago | 604 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

1 hr ago | 1816 Views

ZCTU demo banned

1 hr ago | 485 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

1 hr ago | 991 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

NetOne board dissolved

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Caf to use VAR

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe gounds to a halt as shops, pharmacies close doors

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mine Entra exhibition kicks off

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe economy is self-dollarising, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Police arrest 46 forex dealers

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Panic buying will die a natural death

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Kasukuwere to stand trial on October 29

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Ex-Zinara boss jailed for graft

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Government warns on price hikes

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Performance-based contracts for perm secs

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

RioZim plans legal action against RBZ

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Biti shedding buckets of crocodile tears over -suffering povo' - unwelcome distraction

10 hrs ago | 2048 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days