MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

by Staff reporter

National Patriotic Front's sole legislator, Masango Matambanadzo, who represents Kwekwe Central in the National Assembly, has called on Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema to address the issue of machete attacks, which is claiming several lives in the gold mining town every week.Matambanadzo told the National Assembly last week that sometimes, three people die in a single day due to machete attacks in Kwekwe's informal mines."People are fighting in Kwekwe using machetes and it is now common since it is a gold mining town," Matambanadzo said."In my constituency, at least three to five people are murdered every day, and I would like the Home Affairs minister to explain government policy to ensure that this issue is brought to an end."He said there were terror gangs in the mines, with some of the fights spilling into Kwekwe urban.Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda said in order for the issue to be responded to effectively, there was need for the MP to give specific incidences and specify whether the issues were reported to the police with no action being taken.Mudenda asked Matambanadzo to put his questions in writing to enable Mathema to respond to them this week.