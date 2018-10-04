Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday told opposition parliamentarians to brace for protests over the worsening economic situation in the country.

Chamisa addressed the MPs at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare, where he said the party could not stop people from exercising their constitutional right to protest against the collapse of the economy.

"We have noted the total collapse of the economy in the hands of the Zanu PF government and president Nelson Chamisa, through engagements with the people, had seen it reasonable to allow the people to express themselves through protests," MDC Alliance spokesperson Jacob Mafume said.

"Prices of goods are out of reach of the majority and, as the people's party, we need to protest against this economic problem, which is the creation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa."

Mafume said the party was open to suggestions about protests from their constituents as the situation was now dire.

"The situation is now dire and the people cannot just watch. It is the voice of God to protest and, therefore, where there is need, people have to protest," he said.

He said the Alliance was still making consultations over the protests.

However, Chamisa's address came in the wake of police threats to ban tomorrow's planned demonstration by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #MPs, #Protests

