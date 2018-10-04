Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Special Anti-Corruption Unit has dedicated a week to prosecute former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere in corruption charges.

Kasukuwere is now being represented by Charles Chinyama after Jonathan Samukange renounced agency last week.

Kasukuwere, who is facing four counts of abuse of office, will stand trial on October 29.

The trial will run from October 29 to November 2. Kasukuwere is now being represented by Mr Charles Chinyama after Mr Jonathan Samukange renounced agency citing conflict of interest. He successfully applied to have his reporting conditions altered from reporting twice a day to once a week.

Kasukuwere appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba.

