Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

by African News Agency
1 hr ago | Views
As Zimbabwe's economic crisis deepens - with critical drugs, fuel and wheat in short supply - the opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has called for a crisis meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to try and bring the situation under control.

A new two percent tax on all electronic transactions announced by the Finance Minister on October 1 started a domino ramping-up of prices for goods and services across the entire economy

A directive by the Reserve Bank to banks to separate foreign currency accounts from the local real-time gross settlement accounts has dramatically devalued the bond note, a surrogate currency in use in the country.

Rights groups are preparing to go to court to contest both policy pronouncements.

"I am ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis", Chamisa said, "but President Emmerson Mnangagwa must come to the negotiating table and resolve all hanging political issues."

Churches under the banner of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) are also leading efforts to bring Mnangagwa and Chamisa to the negotiating table to break the post-election conundrum characterised by a worsening cash crisis and escalating shortages of most basic products.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa were the main contenders in the July 30 presidential poll, seen as key to pulling the southern African nation out of international isolation and launching economic recovery.

Chamisa said the economic crisis was the symptom of a crisis of legitimacy, adding it would only end when all Zimbabweans were speaking to the international community with one voice.

"This requires Mnangagwa to come to the negotiating table," Chamisa said.

ZCC vice-president Bishop Solomon Zwana said: "Let us try to find ways to move our nation forward. Yes, there is a period of problems and there must be another period of strategising and yet another phase of moving forward and not continue to mourn without trying to look for practical ways of moving forward."

The ZCC officials met with Chamisa at the Anglican Cathedral in Harare on Wednesday evening.

ZCC secretary-general Kenneth Mtata declined to say what the churches discussed with the MDC Alliance leader, but said they were waiting for Chamisa to sign a "document" before going on to the next stage, adding that their focus was to bring the parties to the negotiating table urgently.

Mtata said Zanu-PF party officials were aware of their meeting with Chamisa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - African News Agency

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Term limit for permanent secretaries

20 mins ago | 40 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

22 mins ago | 38 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

22 mins ago | 50 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

48 mins ago | 159 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

1 hr ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

1 hr ago | 445 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

1 hr ago | 544 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

1 hr ago | 1611 Views

ZCTU demo banned

1 hr ago | 433 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

1 hr ago | 934 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

1 hr ago | 105 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

1 hr ago | 77 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 138 Views

NetOne board dissolved

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Caf to use VAR

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe gounds to a halt as shops, pharmacies close doors

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mine Entra exhibition kicks off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe economy is self-dollarising, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Police arrest 46 forex dealers

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Panic buying will die a natural death

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Kasukuwere to stand trial on October 29

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Zinara boss jailed for graft

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Government warns on price hikes

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Performance-based contracts for perm secs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

RioZim plans legal action against RBZ

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Biti shedding buckets of crocodile tears over -suffering povo' - unwelcome distraction

10 hrs ago | 2033 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days