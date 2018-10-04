'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

News / National

by newzimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has dismissed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a failure who was not any different from his predecessor Robert Mugabe.ZCTU president Peter Mutasa told NewZimbabwe.com on Tuesday Mnangagwa was exhibiting Mugabe's traits through failure to stamp out high level corruption largely blamed for the country's economic woes."He has been there since November…he is following in the footsteps of Robert Mugabe where the government thinks it knows everything," Mutasa said, adding that Mnangagwa's government, just like Mugabe's, had no time to consult citizens on key decisions affecting their lives."We have seen lip service on that fight against corruption. That is a major failure; we know there are fat cats, we know there are fat chiefs within Zanu-PF and within his government."He has even appointed some people who are facing allegations of swindling money from public institutions like NSSA," said Mutasa.