Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that on 17 September in ward 20 of Muzarabani South at Chawurura village under Chief Chiweshe, unknown assailants reportedly destroyed Stephen Sadu's tobacco garden and burnt all tobacco seed punishing the victim for contesting as a Councillor on an MDC Alliance ticket during the harmonized elections.The organisation also indicated that Chief Boy Nyamande of Goronga is forcing people who live in Goronga to contribute one dollar for a ceremony to celebrate his new car.