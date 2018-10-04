News / National
2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud
1 hr ago | Views
A COURT in Bulawayo has ordered two women to repay a police officer and a soldier the money they have been contributing as maintenance after paternity tests proved they did not sire the children they were maintaining.
Decock Masuku, the police officer, had been paying $90 since March this year for a one-year-old child.
He demanded paternity tests alleging that he suspected the child he was paying for was not his…
More details to follow....
Source - chronicle