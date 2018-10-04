Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TelOneDEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on. Winners will be announced by day end today keep following!

Are you a TelOne DEODtv subscriber based in Bulawayo? Here's your chance to win yourself a VIP invitation to #TelOneDEOD Bulawayo launch. To enter, tell us one movie featured on DEODtv you have watched. Remember to include #TelOneDEOD to stand a chance and win! 😀



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

39 mins ago | 1110 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

1 hr ago | 1205 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

1 hr ago | 2618 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

3 hrs ago | 1183 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

3 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

4 hrs ago | 2237 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

4 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

4 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

4 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

4 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

4 hrs ago | 3845 Views

ZCTU demo banned

4 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

4 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

NetOne board dissolved

4 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 669 Views

Caf to use VAR

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

5 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days