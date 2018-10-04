Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance activists, particularly those who acted as polling agents continued to report cases of victimisation that include intimidation, assault and arson against their properties.

This emerged in the Zimbabwe Peace Project latest report which stated that these reports have either been dismissed by state media or law enforcement agents have not investigated the matters to finality.

"Without investigating the source of the fires, the cursory glance by state media and other state institutions of those reporting these incidences is inconsistent with the spirit of the ‘new dispensation' as well as constitutionalism in an effort to ensure sustainable peace," said ZPP.

"This has resulted in many cases of displacements being reported."

ZPP said the reprisals have not been limited to arson attacks only but they have also manifested through intimidation and harassment.

"Suspected opposition supporters have been dressed down during village meetings and unspecified action threatened against them. Within the ruling party, there is also a witch hunt against those suspected of having sabotaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa by engaging in ‘bhora musango' (kick the ball in the woods). The ruling party is trying to calibrate itself under the leadership of President Mnangagwa but arrests against perceived G40 sympathisers and corruption investigations against them further escalated discontent against those that believe are being targeted," said ZPP.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

