Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has described the recent outbreak of cholera and typhoid epidemics as a perfect litmus test of whether citizens in Zimbabwe were enjoying the right to peace.

The organisation made the indications in its September monthly report stating that the sanitation and clean water delivery is an issue that had been spoken about for a long time and the epidemics were the explosion of the ticking time bomb.

"The post-election period continues to be characterised by political reprisals, displacements, internal political party contradictions, deteriorating state of socio-economic rights as well as partisan food aid distribution. These are some of the unfortunate tactics of Zanu-PF as it continues to reaffirm its dominance on the general population," said ZPP.

"Rampant discrimination has been reported at the newly introduced Women's Development Bank where only card carrying Zanu-PF women receive preferential treatment in accessing loans. School children were also denied the right to basic education after being sent away for non-payment of school fees in some schools."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bonne, Darikwa and Chicksen: a scout report

26 mins ago | 36 Views

Mthuli Ncube goes on a tangent, sounds very dodgy

36 mins ago | 252 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

40 mins ago | 217 Views

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

1 hr ago | 475 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

1 hr ago | 3214 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

2 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

2 hrs ago | 4413 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

4 hrs ago | 1325 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

4 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

4 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

4 hrs ago | 2534 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

5 hrs ago | 2876 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

5 hrs ago | 3898 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

5 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

5 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

5 hrs ago | 4208 Views

ZCTU demo banned

5 hrs ago | 966 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

5 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

5 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

NetOne board dissolved

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

5 hrs ago | 869 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 642 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

5 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

5 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days