Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Peace Project has described the recent outbreak of cholera and typhoid epidemics as a perfect litmus test of whether citizens in Zimbabwe were enjoying the right to peace.The organisation made the indications in its September monthly report stating that the sanitation and clean water delivery is an issue that had been spoken about for a long time and the epidemics were the explosion of the ticking time bomb."The post-election period continues to be characterised by political reprisals, displacements, internal political party contradictions, deteriorating state of socio-economic rights as well as partisan food aid distribution. These are some of the unfortunate tactics of Zanu-PF as it continues to reaffirm its dominance on the general population," said ZPP."Rampant discrimination has been reported at the newly introduced Women's Development Bank where only card carrying Zanu-PF women receive preferential treatment in accessing loans. School children were also denied the right to basic education after being sent away for non-payment of school fees in some schools."