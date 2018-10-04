Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that paartisan food aid distribution was exposed when defeated Zanu PF councillor in Chakohwa continued to access grain from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and distributes it in a partisanmanner.Zpp said another defeated Zanu PF councillor in Mhondoro prevented the distribution of farming inputs and food aid in a bid to spite the people who had not voted for him."The partisan access to state resources is also rampant in the newly opened Women's Bank where there have been reports that some women who wanted to apply for funds were asked to first join Zanu PF and provide proof of membership," ZPP said."Infighting has been reported in the opposition MDC Alliance over mayoral positions in the urban areas that the party resoundingly won. There have been reports of imposition of candidates as mayors in several urban councils. In Chitungwiza, the disagreements led to party members threatening violence against each other. Same scenarios have also been reported in Zanu PF circles."ZPP said school children have been sent back home and missed study time for non-payment of school fees while in Harare, lives were lost in the cholera pandemic and thousand others hospitalised, signifying worsening socio-economic conditions.