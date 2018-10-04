Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that paartisan food aid distribution was exposed when defeated Zanu PF councillor in Chakohwa continued to access grain from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and distributes it in a partisan
manner.

Zpp said another defeated Zanu PF councillor in Mhondoro prevented the distribution of farming inputs and food aid in a bid to spite the people who had not voted for him.

"The partisan access to state resources is also rampant in the newly opened Women's Bank where there have been reports that some women who wanted to apply for funds were asked to first join Zanu PF and provide proof of membership," ZPP said.

"Infighting has been reported in the opposition MDC Alliance over mayoral positions in the urban areas that the party resoundingly won. There have been reports of imposition of candidates as mayors in several urban councils. In Chitungwiza, the disagreements led to party members threatening violence against each other. Same scenarios have also been reported in Zanu PF circles."

ZPP said school children have been sent back home and missed study time for non-payment of school fees while in Harare, lives were lost in the cholera pandemic and thousand others hospitalised, signifying worsening socio-economic conditions.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bonne, Darikwa and Chicksen: a scout report

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Mthuli Ncube goes on a tangent, sounds very dodgy

18 mins ago | 94 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

22 mins ago | 83 Views

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

42 mins ago | 276 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

1 hr ago | 2415 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

1 hr ago | 528 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

2 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

2 hrs ago | 3733 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

4 hrs ago | 1280 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

4 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

4 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

4 hrs ago | 2435 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

4 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

4 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

4 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

5 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

5 hrs ago | 4062 Views

ZCTU demo banned

5 hrs ago | 934 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

5 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

5 hrs ago | 749 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

NetOne board dissolved

5 hrs ago | 582 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

5 hrs ago | 844 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

5 hrs ago | 259 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days