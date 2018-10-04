News / National
Man shot dead on Harare streets
2 hrs ago | Views
A man was shot dead by a fellow citizens on the Harare streets.
This was revealed by Patson Dzamara who claimed he was there when it happened.
"Just witnessed the shooting of a civilian by a civilian in the CBD at cnr Kwame and 1st street. Not too sure of the details. I was there when this man took his last breath. So sad & concerned," Dzamara tweeted.
See pictures of the man who was shot:
This was revealed by Patson Dzamara who claimed he was there when it happened.
"Just witnessed the shooting of a civilian by a civilian in the CBD at cnr Kwame and 1st street. Not too sure of the details. I was there when this man took his last breath. So sad & concerned," Dzamara tweeted.
See pictures of the man who was shot:
Source - Byo24News