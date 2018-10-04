Man shot dead on Harare streets

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A man was shot dead by a fellow citizens on the Harare streets.This was revealed by Patson Dzamara who claimed he was there when it happened."Just witnessed the shooting of a civilian by a civilian in the CBD at cnr Kwame and 1st street. Not too sure of the details. I was there when this man took his last breath. So sad & concerned," Dzamara tweeted.See pictures of the man who was shot: