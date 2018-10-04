News / National
Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi
Deputy minister of Information Media and Publicity Energy Mutodi (MP) has warned newspaper companies not to increase the cover price of newspapers as the businesses have since increased prices of goods they are selling
"NEWSPAPER PRICES TO REMAIN AT $1: Following a government directive for unscrupulous businessmen to stop hiking prices, I am urging all newspapers to stop flying along the wind & keep their prices @ $1. The media industry shall never be subject to speculative behavior under our watch," Mutodi tweeted.
Former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo mocked Mutodi saying he thinks that economy is like Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and Constitutional Court.
"Hahahaha. He thinks the economy is like #ZEC & the #CONCOURT & they can dictate prices like V11s. I tell you. Laughing my lungs out (LMLO)!," Moyo tweeted.
Source - Byo24News