Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Deputy minister of Information Media and Publicity Energy Mutodi (MP) has warned newspaper companies not to increase the cover price of newspapers as the businesses have since increased prices of goods they are selling

"NEWSPAPER PRICES TO REMAIN AT $1: Following a government directive for unscrupulous businessmen to stop hiking prices, I am urging all newspapers to stop flying along the wind & keep their prices @ $1. The media industry shall never be subject to speculative behavior under our watch," Mutodi tweeted.

Former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo mocked Mutodi saying he thinks that economy is like Zimbabwe Electoral Commission  and Constitutional Court.

"Hahahaha. He thinks the economy is like #ZEC & the #CONCOURT & they can dictate prices like V11s. I tell you. Laughing my lungs out (LMLO)!," Moyo tweeted.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

30 mins ago | 753 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

51 mins ago | 246 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

55 mins ago | 1005 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

56 mins ago | 184 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

1 hr ago | 2175 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

1 hr ago | 86 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

1 hr ago | 186 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

3 hrs ago | 1155 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

3 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

3 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

4 hrs ago | 2166 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

4 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

4 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

4 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

4 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

4 hrs ago | 3742 Views

ZCTU demo banned

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

4 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

NetOne board dissolved

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

4 hrs ago | 781 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 557 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Caf to use VAR

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Wankie Colliery suspends top executives

4 hrs ago | 306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days