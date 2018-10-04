Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa now Dr Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree by the University of Zimbabwe and installed as the institution's Chancellor.

Speaking during the event, his inaugural address at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) graduation ceremony this morning, Cde Mnangagwa has pledged to improve the welfare and learning conditions of Zimbabwean students.

He challenged tertiary institutions to take advantage of the re-engagement policy by the government in harnessing viable regional partnerships, and urged the graduands to remain patriotic as they venture into new challenges across the globe and desist from self-sticking tendencies.

President Mnangagwa also reiterated the government's commitment in the fight against corruption, saying public officials must act within the confines of the law while corrupt individuals will be prosecuted without fear or favour.



Source - zbc
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Graduation,

